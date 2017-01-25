About that "Cyber Thing"





If nothing else, when I finally do shuffle off this earth, I will do so knowing I have experienced some of the most interesting times in modern history. Including the era of "Alternate Facts". Having survived the many things I have, including the 70's, and online chat, I feel fully prepared to take on this new era. Fully experiencing online chat was great preparation for this funky new era. Ya'll really don't know the meaning of "Alternative Facts" until you have done chat. That's why I'm prepared for any "Alternative Fact" that can be thrown at me. I saw more "Alternative Facts" pass before my one good eye when I was chatting than you can shake a dozen sticks at now. I wrote about some of them. So when it comes to "Alternative Facts", bring it on! Hell, add a fake pic if you want. Goddess knows I saw enough of those as well.

Oh yeah and about that "Cyber Thing" Donald mentioned. I was running the chat rooms on the wonderful World Wide Web when that "Cyber Thing" had a whole different meaning. Remember dial up and AOL chat rooms? I do. Very fondly at times. After that it was HTML chat rooms. Those AOL and beyond days where there term "cyber" really came flowing from. Yes, pun intended. If you didn't get the pun, you have as little understanding of what "cyber" once actually meant, as Donald does. Or, the whole came flowing from thing, sailed over your head like a 747. Either way, I agree his son knows more about computers than Donald does. Then again, so does this blonde on an iPad.





When it comes to hackers and what he said about them, I damn sure crossed paths with several of them back in the day when websites were totally HTML coded. I built my first website in that era. I even once accidentally hacked into a bank while setting setting up a shopping cart CGI script. This happened because they didn't send me the email that contained a security link I was suppose to click on first. Technically, not even the best hacker was suppose to be able set up a shopping cart without first clicking on that link in the email. Yet without really knowing what in the hell I was doing, or even why, after hours of wrestling with that CGI script, I managed to do what not even the most talented hacker of that era was suppose to be able to do. And let me tell you, convincing the the bank, my web hosting company, and the Feds I honestly didn't have a clue how I did it, wasn't easy. I think I'm still on their radar over that, and a few other things. That's why I'm not afraid of Donald. If I ever popped up on his radar enough for him to say to the Feds, "You need to watch her." The Feds would be like, "We already have been. For years." Hell, given my radical ways, the number of politicians I've pissed off, and the accidental hacking thing, Trumps file may be tiny in comparison to mine.

