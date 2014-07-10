BBs Blog

California Pastor Pleads Guilty To Forcing 13-Year-Old To Dig His Own Grave

This story just absolutely makes my blood boil.  How in the hell could he only get 2 years for doing this to his own child.  And people want me to believe we would be a better Nation if we made Christianity our National Religion.  I don't freaking think so!
