California Pastor Pleads Guilty To Forcing 13-Year-Old To Dig His Own Grave
Thu, Jul 10 2014 10:40 | Noteworthy News
This story just absolutely makes my blood boil. How in the hell could he only get 2 years for doing this to his own child. And people want me to believe we would be a better Nation if we made Christianity our National Religion. I don't freaking think so!
