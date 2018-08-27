Giving Trump The Attention He Wants

I just want to thank Donald Trump for all that he has done for America. Thanks to the hatred, rage, and bigotry he feeds his base, the dark soul of racist America has been put on full display. While he and his base spent 8 years blaming racism on the black guy, hate crimes and the harassment of anyone that isn’t lily white have sky rocketed since he has been in office. Plus, he has dumbed down his base so much, many of them don’t even know Puerto Rico is part of America. Now that, takes real talent. In fact, he is so talented at doing that, a man was actually arrested not long ago for verbally assaulting a woman wearing a t-shirt that said she supports Puerto Rico on it. In a public park no less! While the park ranger just stood there and did nothing. Truly, it takes a talented bastard to incite that kind of hatred and ignorance in his base.





Along with his astounding talent for inciting hatred, bigotry, and utter ignorance in his base, he is also America’s current reigning Champ at being banned from funerals. Including the funeral of the late Senator McCain. I know his base is proud of that because so many of them were so vicious when Fox News ran videos of Senator McCain, a decorated war hero, who endured over 5 years of captivity and torture in Nam, they had to shut the comments section down. So let’s give the Champ a big round of applause for that!





When not displaying his astounding talent for inciting hatred, bigotry, and ignorance in his base, and being America’s Champ at getting banned from funerals, he takes time out in his busy schedule to accidentally quote his disapproval numbers, as proof of how popular he is. Now honestly America, being that fucking stupid, takes enormous talent. He’s definitely a Champ at vain stupidity, as well as at getting banned from funerals. No wonder his totally dumbed down base adores this multi talented “Stable Genius”.





But, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this multi talented “Stable Genius”. Thanks to his superb skills as a negotiator, and love of tariffs, we are now going to get to spend billions bailing farmers out of the mess he has gotten them into. Oh, and he is also encouraging his base to attack that all American company, Harley Davidson, because those tariffs may force them to take some of their business overseas. I tell you, I honestly have never before seen this kind of skill. It truly boggles the mind. And, he’s about to announce some “really great deal” with Canada and Mexico. I know his clueless base is all excited about that. And I have to admit, I can’t wait to see that “really great deal” as well. And speaking of Mexico, they are still NOT paying for that damn wall. Unless, that is part of the “really great deal” he has made. Any bets on that being part of it? And given what NK got out of their deal with him, Mexico and Canada are probably happy dancing.





History, along with social media, is recording these, and other mind boggling “achievements” so that future generations will truly understand just how great he has made America. I know I want my grandchildren to FULLY understand what he has done. Especially, if they get Mesothelioma from the fucking Russian made asbestos with his image on it he is now allowing to be brought into this country for use in it. Because making asbestos great again, is another one of those ever so great “achievements” we must not overlook. Our children and grandchildren need to know why they may someday die from one of the worst poison induced diseases there is. So they can thank any of their parents and grandparent who voted for Trump. And Made America Great Again.

Beyond Blonde