It’s really all about being wrapped up in a blanket of lies





How fundamentally stupid do you have to be to actually believe that Democratic parents all over America are wrapping their newborn infants in blankets, and deciding whether or not to execute them? Seriously, how fucking lacking in anything even vaguely resembling a functioning brain is someone who believes that? And FYI you brain dead moronic fuckers who believe him, that is MURDER and we already have laws against doing that. Pull your head out of Trump’s ass and fucking THINK for a moment you brain dead hate filled idiots. NOBODY IS WRAPPING BABIES IN BLANKETS AND EXECUTING THEM.





Only someone whose brain has been thoroughly washed and programmed by Trump could believe that bullshit. Just like they believe his other lies, then go out and try to bomb the media, or starting shooting up synagogues and mosques. It is Christians, Jews and Muslims being murdered, by Trump supporters sometimes, NOT newborn blanket wrapped infants. Well unless the infant happens to be in a church, synagogue, or mosque, in which case some Trump supporters with gleefully shoot them full of holes, while stressing about the big lie concerning some parents cruelly killing their blanket wrapped infants.





The President has provably lied 9000 times, yet his brain dead cult still follow, and believe every word that comes out of lying mouth. Just like so many did with Hitler. Yes I went there. You can’t help but go there with what is happening. Especially since he is using Hitler’s own words and practices to turn fellow Americans against each other. Many times by gaslighting them. Just like Hitler did. So yeah, I went there. Deal with it.





Meanwhile, the equally brain dead media refuses to call him out on his lies, and reports them as if they are the gospel truth. Strangely enough, while he continues to call them the Enemy Of The People if they dare report the truth about him. Right now, I am totally disgusted with the media, who don’t have enough sense to realize they have become their own worst enemy by being too fundamentally stupid and cowardly to call him out.





We are not heading towards a Dictatorship people, we are already there. We have a man in power who is gaslighting his followers to the point they are shooting up places of worship, and running over people in the streets. They are harassing people of ANY color other than lily white, chanting “Blood And Soil” and carrying tiki torches, while he not only refuses to condemn them, but does his best to further incite them to do violence against anyone who doesn’t support him. That is the very definition of a Dictator.





So, I’m resigning myself to the fact America has fallen into the hands of a batshit Wackadoodle crazy man whose only aim is to get rid of anyone who doesn’t agree with him. I’m not too sure how long any of us who disagree with him have left, but as long as I’m alive and can, I’m going to stand against him, and his atrocious lies. Especially ones like Democrats are wrapping babies in blankets and executing them. And no, I will NOT try to reason with anyone who actually believes that shit because they are beyond all reason. If you believe that, you are a fucking moron. Period. And that’s the brutal truth. But then again, you probably believe in QAnon as well, so I already know your thinking skills are shot to shit.





One more thing, NOT lying is of the 10 Commandments, yet many you of who support a man who has provably lied over 9000 times already, and call yourself Christians. Oh and about that commandment concerning Adultery, he’s broken that one several times as well. Yet you bow down to this lying adulterous man as if he is God. While you lap up his lies, and some of you plan the next mass shooting, or women’s clinic bombing. And BTW when you bomb a women’s clinic you are possibly murdering unborn children, of mothers who are going there to get good care for them and their unborn babies. Which will make you a hypocritical murderous bitch or bastard if you do that. Oh and remember, there are often blanket wrapped babies in places of worship, that some of you are frothing at the mouth to murder in cold blood. I really don’t think Jesus is too keen on that though because unlike you, I’ve read and understood his words. Which is sad, because I’m a Pagan. But you go on worshipping that lying adulterous man as your God. I firmly believe you will burn in hell long before I do for what you, and him are doing because some of you are the real baby killers.





Beyond Blonde 2019

Beyond Blonde