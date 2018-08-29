I will not go quietly into the night.

After dealing with the illness, then death of my husband I have returned to social media, and am starting to blog again. I am very active on Twitter right now, but hope to do at least one blog entry per week. I am making sure my website is up to date, and fully protected because social media is extremely unpredictable when it comes to censoring people. I see right wing people, especially Alex Jones, and Trump getting away with all kinds of things that many who disagree with Trump, like me, are getting in trouble for. And now our Witless Leader is threatening to regulate Google because he didn’t like the results he got when he searched for news about himself.





The fact that he is threatening to regulate Google because he is too stupid to understand how search engines work, or is deliberately using that apparent stupidity to threaten to regulate it, is just one of the many reasons I refuse to support Trump in any way shape or form. I’m also disgusted by his handling of the death of Senator John McCain. I was far from a McCain fan, but, I did, and still do respect him for his military service to our country, and for surviving over 5 years of captivity and torture. He did NOT deserve what that spiteful man child currently occupying the Whitehouse did.





Now as long as my voice on social media isn’t silenced completely, I will continue using it. However, their unfair application of their “rules”, combined with Trump threatening to “regulate” Google has made me realize those of us who do have websites, need to also use them to make our voices heard. Trolls have a pretty easy time getting folks banned from social media, but web hosting companies aren’t about to get rid of paying customers who ARE following the rules, because of trolls.





Hopefully, he will not be able to regulate Google. However, at the FIRST sign of that happening I will be looking for another blog program since I currently use Blogger because it can be integrated into my website through Rapid Weaver. If I have to resort to a different method of blogging because of him regulating Google, so be it. I would rather do that, than have anything to do with Google, or Blogger if the President of this country trashes the 1st Amendment by regulating Google.





This is one American who is not going quietly into the night. I will NOT sit still while the voices of Americans who disagree with him are being systematically silenced. I will continue to speak out, speak up, and fight for what I believe in. Citizens being able to speak out, and speak up is what truly makes America great. I will also make my voice heard by voting in every local, state, and national election we have. I encourage others to also use their voices and votes to fight for what they believe in.





To all those resisting this damn regime, stay strong, keep resisting, and keep using your voices and votes. And for right now, stay the hell focused on the Midterms. Let’s take as many seats as we can. Don’t let the numerous distractions he is tossing out cause you to lose sight of the prize the Midterms represent. Let’s turn up in DROVES in November.

Beyond Blonde