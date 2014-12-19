What if Sony had shown The Interview?

The Sony Hack and cancellation of the movie The Interview is being talked about a lot on the news and in social media. Many people are saying Sony canceling the movie is an act of cowardliness on the part of Sony, and reflects that cowardliness upon our Nation as a whole. As usual, I'm looking at this story from many angles. What I am asking myself is this: What would have happened if Sony had shown the movie, and there was a 9/11 style terrorist attack on even one theater showing it? What I mean by that question is what would We The People think and do if that happened? And also, what would the families of anyone killed or injured in such an attack have felt, and done? Would they have supported Sony's decision 100% if people they loved died from it?





It's easy for us armchair pundits to say, "We need to not let anyone tell us what movies we can make and watch!" At first glance that's a statement that is easy to get behind. But, seriously, how would you feel right now if Sony had shown the movie, knowing there had been threats made, those threats had been carried out, and you lost a loved one in the attack? I'm not trying to piss anyone off here. I'm simply asking questions that occurred to me as I read the stories concerning the hack, the threats, and Sony's reaction to it. I am in NO way defending Sony. Simply asking these questions because had Sony shown the movie knowing those threats existed, and something had happened, I am curious how Americans, especially those who would have lost loved ones, would now feel? I think these are questions we all need to be asking ourselves as we continue to read about this issue. I know when I ask myself, "How would I feel if they had shown the movie, knowing the threat existed, and someone I loved was killed if that threat had been carried out? It is a question that makes me pause and look at the broader picture here.





And yes, I know, I'm such a pain in the butt sometimes for thinking the way I do.

