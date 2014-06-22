Accidents do happen

SweetPea after the wreck

Silver Wings

Beyond Blonde

It's been a few weeks since I updated this blog, and a lot has happened. I was in a car accident that totaled my beloved SweetPea. Fortunately those commercials about the safety of Subarus are really true because I walked away with nothing more than both ankles and right knee jammed, and a few bad bumps and bruises after being hit by a full size crew cab truck with a large black grill on the front of it. I will NEVER forget the sight of that grill hitting me! That accident set me back a little for a short period of time. Made me feel as if I just could't take anymore a few times as I dealt with the aftermath of that. But, thanks to friends who supported, loved, and helped me through it I am back on track.After the credit life insurance paid off Larry's truck my friend Pae took me over to San Antonio to Carmax and I traded the truck for a beautiful silver Forester I now call Silver Wings. I'm still a little jittery driving, but am gradually getting over that. I can't let what happened take away everything I've worked so hard to achieve, so each day I do a little driving.I want to say that the credit life company, and Security Finance Service were wonderful when it came to helping expedite things so I could have clear title to the truck quickly and trade it for a vehicle I am comfortable driving. I also want to say Carmax was also wonderful! They made the experience of trading the truck for Silver Wings a wonderful one.I had to take it easy for a couple of weeks while this old body healed from those bad bumps and bruises. I have begun taking daily walks again now though. Right now I'm doing a little over a mile on those walks. And taking it easy on them so that I don't put too much stress on the ankles and knee just yet.Getting behind the wheel again that first time took a big act of courage on my part. I'm glad I was brave enough to do that though because I'm actually starting to enjoy driving again. I make myself drive someplace nearly every day right now so that I do get completely over the jitters the accident caused. I have big plans for this summer. Plans that include kayaking. My Tangerine Dream did arrive, and I even got to take her out on her maiden voyage a couple of days before the accident. Unfortunately the carrier pads I had for SweetPea don't fit the rails on Silver Wings so I had to order a new carrier. That should be here tomorrow.Now that I’m nearly completely healed from the accident, and getting more confident driving again I intend to continue implementing those fun plans I have for this summer. I intend to do something fun every day. It may be something as small as a walk, or something as big as a weekend camping/kayaking trip. I started today by going over to Joshua Springs Park & Preserve and enjoying my second cup of morning tea there. Then I did my daily walk in that beautiful place. Getting out and doing that this morning was very good for my body and soul.Though it may not always be at Joshua Springs Park, I am going to start my day more often now with a morning walk. I am determined to get in the best shape I can, so that I will be fit enough to do all the things I want to this summer, and beyond. Starting the day that way not only gets my body in shape, it also sets the tone for my mind for the rest of the day. It will help keep me in the positive frame of mind I want to be in.