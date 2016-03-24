Stop The Hypocrisy and Hate Show The World We Are STILL A Great Nation

I have never been more glad NOT to be a Republican than I am right now as I watch the hypocrites with countless Made In China products, including the Make America Great Again caps worn by Trump and his supporters, that are Made In China, going ballistic because Obama dared to visit Cuba. The bigotry and hypocrisy being shown by certain Republicans is overwhelming. To top it all off, two of their Candidates running for the highest office in our land are resorting to tearing each other's wives apart. BTW could someone please show me the passage in the Bible that says it is okay to do that if you are running for President. I seem to have missed that passage. And yes I know, there are a lot of decent Republicans out there just as appalled as I am over what is happening right now. The problem is, I don't see ya'll standing up and saying much of anything about the situation. All I'm seeing are hypocritical posts about Obama visiting Cuba, while we ALL continue to buy products Made In China, Japan, and Mexico. All I'm seeing is silence about the tearing apart of women as a means of furthering a man's political career. So yes, I am damn glad NOT to be a part of that right now.





Now, having said that, let me also say I'm getting just as disgusted with some of the Democrats and Liberals for their hatred and hypocrisy. In fact, at this point, if I had my way, I would be taking the belt to a lot of my fellow Americans right now and leaving some stripes on their asses that would perhaps remind them what America is REALLY suppose to be about. Because people, this bullshit I'm seeing going on right now is NOT what our country is suppose to be about. So whether you are a Republican, a Democrat, a Liberal, or none of those, stop the damn hatred and hypocrisy, and let's all work together to try and find a way to overcome this BS, and prove that America is STILL Great. Because despite all the hatred and BS I am seeing right now, I STILL love, and believe in this country. I STILL think it is a Great Country. I STILL think this Great Country of ours has the potential to become even Greater than it already is. However, I will NOT disrespect other countries, and the patriotic people of those countries by EVER stating we are the Greatest Nation in the World. But, by the Goddess, I will proudly stand up and state that we are STILL a Great Country, that needs a lot more work in a lot of areas. And that my friends is my honest and heartfelt opinion of this Still Great Country that I love.

Beyond Blonde