Buy This Song If You Are Resisting And Care About Caged Kids!

For those of you who are Resisting and who care about those kids that have been put in cages, PLEASE go to the link I have provided and download the #AltGovAnthem!





Proceeds will be donated to @RAICESTEXAS by @dreamwithfaith The Anthem is ONLY $1.29 so PLEASE, open your heart with what is nothing but spare change to so many of us, and purchase this song.





And if you are on Twitter PLEASE show @AltSpaceForce1, @RogueISP and ALL the #AltGov and #AltFam LOADS OF LOVE for what they are doing for those kids who are caged, and the families that have been ruthlessly torn apart in the name of that Zero Tolerance Policy.





Now follow this link please, and download that song! For the children who are in cages, and their parents. Just Do It!

AltGovAnthem

Beyond Blonde