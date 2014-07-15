When life gets you down, crank up the music and get down with life.





When you learn to believe in yourself, you remove all limitations others have set for you.





To realize your dream you must realize YOU are the dream





By respecting the earth, I am respecting myself, and future generations.





You can best become exactly who and what you want to be by listening to your inner voice and just being you





When you reach down to lift another up, your soul soars towards the Divine





Be who you want to be, not who others want you to be

Love the world, so it can love you back

One question to those who want a Christian Nation. What will you do to those of us who aren't Christians if you get your wish?

Remember, You are the only You in this world, and You Are Beautiful, so always be Yourself.

Do at least one thing today that makes you proud of YOU. It doesn't matter how big or small that one thing is. Just Do It.

Beyond Blonde