NO! Jim Acosta did NOT go too far.

From the very beginning of this nightmare I have been pissed at the Press for NOT holding Trump accountable for the many lies he has told. They have labeled those lies everything BUT lies. They have REFUSED to really push for answers at his Pressers. And now, when Acosta FINALLY fucking refuses to give up the microphone and really PUSHES for an answer, people are like, “Oh well he went too far.” Fuck that! NO he didn’t go too far. Not with what is currently happening. You don’t back off, you don’t bow down to Dictators. And that is EXACTLY what Trump is acting like, especially in regards to the press.





Just before the midterms we were inundated with stories about a “Dangerous Caravan of Rapists and Murderers” headed our way. Troops were sent to the border, even though the caravan is hundred of miles away, and they are ON FOOT. Many of us called that exactly what it was, a fucking publicity stunt. And now, the midterms are over, the name of operation has been changed, and suddenly, CRICKETS from the Prez and the media about that caravan.





Voting machines were changing votes in several states. Texas even acknowledged that was happening! Did the media give that the coverage it should have? NO they did NOT. Some, were STILL too busy with the caravan. And afterwards, when Trump was questioned about this, he REFUSED to answer. Even though he shared that video that even Fox finally refused to air because it was too racist even for them.





So, quite frankly, I will damn well defend anybody in the media who actually has the balls to TRY and push for answers right now. Yes, including hanging on to the microphone, and if they get the chance, shoving it in his face! Ya’ll don’t seem to mind that happening with celebrities. Hell, many scream, “More! More! More. They are celebrities so it’s OUR right to KNOW! They are public figures They BELONG to us.” So please, fuck off if it offends you when it happens to the President. After all, he’s the biggest celebrity and public figure in the country right now. So, I have a right to KNOW. Go get him MSM PLEASE! Before we ALL wind up in camps and cages.

