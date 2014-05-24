This new person I have become

I am not at all the same person I was a year ago. And that person wasn't the same person I was the year before that. Changes started happening in my life when we took up the RV life. Changes had already started happening in me is why I advocated getting an RV. Now, here I am working at the RV Resort I call home, continuing the journey as a widow. I found strength I didn't know I possessed. I used that strength to do things I didn't know I could do. I have become the kind of person that amazes myself at times. I haven't just gone back to being the person I was a long time ago. I have gone far far beyond that. No pun intended. I am becoming fiercely independent, and reveling in that independence. I am doing crazy fun things like renting a kayak, then ordering one of my own, and walking barefoot along the Heart of Boerne Trail.





And, very soon, I'm going tent camping. Before I go though I need to get the tent out, and because I Am Woman, read the instructions, and put my tent up. Then, break it down by myself at least once. When I am comfortable putting it up and breaking it down, then I will be ready for an overnight camping adventure, combined with some kayaking. I was going to go to Guadalupe State Park first, but I have changed my mind, and I am going to the Kerrville-Schreiner Park for my first overnight tent camping and kayaking adventure.





This new person I am is not content to just sit back and watch the world pass me by. I want to treat life like one big carmel malted milkshake with whipped cream and a cherry on top. I want to eat the cherry first, savor the whipped cream, then suck up the shake, and slurp down every last drop of it. I want to do things I always dreamed of doing, and things I never dreamed I would do. I'm one up on that one at the moment with buying tent camping equipment and a kayak because quite frankly, those were two things I didn't think I would ever do at this stage in my life. I've come to realize though for an Old Crone, I'm in pretty darn good shape, and am capable of doing those two things, and a lot more at this stage of my life. I am committed to making this one of the best stages of my life and know that the opportunity to do that is right at my fingertips. All I have to do is reach out and grab that brass ring.

Beyond Blonde