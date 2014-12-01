You damn right it's about race!

Beyond Blonde

I am so totally disgusted with the hypocrisy being shown in America right now. A 12 year old child playing with a pellet gun, in an open carry state, is gunned down within seconds after the police arrive. Yet the police spend 3 hours talking a heavily armed man down after he had shot his neighbor over hanging Christmas lights. Guess which person was black? Yeah you got it. The 12 year old child playing with a pellet gun. So PLEASE don't EVER tell me again how race has nothing to do with the shooting of unarmed black men and children. The police, the media and others try to blame the child, saying he came from a troubled home and his father had a history of domestic abuse. The white guy, oh shit he has mental issues, and is really a great guy! Growling in anger as I write those words. And yet some keep telling me how Michael Brown got what he deserved NO he deserved a trial too! But he didn't get one because he was black. This white guy that SHOT his neighbor, and had a house full of guns and ammunition though will get a trial. And probably beat anything he is charged with in that trial. Even a freaking blonde can see the hypocrisy and racism in this.Wake the hell up America. STOP blaming the victims when they are black, and making excuses for the murderers and other criminals when they are white. Do you really think the rest of us intelligent people can't see the damn racism and hypocrisy you are showing here?