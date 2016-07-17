Waiting for further information

Beyond Blonde

Yes, there has been another attack on the police. This time in Baton Rouge. I am not commenting on it because at this moment, I do not know what actually happened, and who is responsible. Details of the shooting are still very sketchy, and I am practicing what I preach by remaining calm, and waiting for more information. Ignorant speculation about this tragedy is not something I am going to indulge in. As always, I am sending light and love to the victims, their families, and friends.