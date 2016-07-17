Waiting for further information

BBs Blog

Sun, Jul 17 2016 12:27 | baton rouge
Yes, there has been another attack on the police.  This time in Baton Rouge.  I am not commenting on it because at this moment, I do not know what actually happened, and who is responsible.   Details of the shooting are still very sketchy, and I am practicing what I preach by remaining calm, and waiting for more information.  Ignorant speculation about this tragedy is not something I am going to indulge in.  As always, I am sending light and love to the victims, their families, and friends.  
