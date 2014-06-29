Now I understand the how and why

I am becoming the woman I want to be. My connection with Mother Earth grows stronger every day. Through that connection I am gaining the strength, widsdom, grace, courage, patience, and power that I need. The peace I experience on my daily walks is leaving a lasting impression. It, more than anything else, is giving me the patience I need to insure I do become the woman, the Witch, the Rainbow Warrior I want to be.





As I watch this country being torn apart and We The People set at each other's throats over political, racial, and religious issues, I am coming to understand just how important peace and patience are to me if I am going to become everything I truly want to be. I cling to that peace, and pray for patience so many times lately when I see some of the hateful crap going around on Facebook and Twitter. My first reaction of course is always anger at the hateful cruelty. But, instead of giving into that anger and becoming a part of the problem, I curb the anger, take a few deep breaths, and remind myself that peace and love are just as powerful as anger and hatred.





Embracing the Crone within me is allowing me to gain and accept the wisdom I need to fully understand just how powerful peace and love can be in the face of anger and hatred. In my younger days I admired men like Martin Luther King, Ghandi, and other peaceful souls. But, I never truly understood how and why they could be such peaceful souls. Now, I admire and respect them even more because I have come to understand the how and why.





Now that I do understand the how and why, I have a desire to be more like those kinds of peaceful souls. To fight anger with anger is truly a losing battle in many ways because all it does is provoke more anger. If we as nation are ever going to truly coexist in peace with each other then that anger has to be tempered with calm strength that does not incite more violence. Yes, it is okay to get angry over things that offend me. But, if I respond to whatever it is with nothing but anger and hurtful words I am nothing but a part of the problem. The same goes for sharing memes, posts, stories, and anything else via this website, Facebook, and Twitter that do nothing but incite anger and hatred.

Beyond Blonde