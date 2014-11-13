Viva La Evolution!

The elections are over, and here's how I've come to feel about the whole political process. I am not a Republican. I am not a Democrat. I am not a Liberal. I am a Human Being looking out at our country, our world, our planet, and trying to figure out how in the hell to simply coexist peacefully.





I think those who serve in the military should have good wages, health care, and ALL the damn benefits they deserve for standing in harms way to protect a nation of people run by a bunch of low life politicians who claim to support the troops, while at the same time consistently voting against ANY and ALL programs meant to help the military people. Frankly I don't think ANY politician who has voted against such programs has the right to say he or she supports our troops. Seems to me all they really support is sending them into harms way to protect the profits of their precious 1%.





As to the whole Christian/Muslim issue. First of all, being a proud Pagan I have a little different way of looking at that issue since as a Witch, I know just how bloodthirsty, cruel, murderous and down right MEAN some Christians can be. Think Spanish Inquisition here, and don't forget the people right here in places like Salem that were murdered by some of those good Christian forefathers of ours some keep bringing up as the perfect idea of a nation founded on Good Christians Beliefs! And FYI the Crusades are nothing to be proud of unless you think forcing your religion onto others at the point of a freaking sword is something to proud of, because that's basically what the Great Crusades were all about. On a more modern note, the bible was once used to justify slavery here in the United States, oh and let's not forget the God Hates Fags Church. So please, don't try and tell me how much kindler, gentler, or better, Christianity is than the Muslim religion, or any other religion because you are dealing with someone who knows the true history of Christianity, as well as many other religions, including my own. None, I repeat NONE of them are without some history of violence, bigotry, injustice and cruelty.





Now having said that, I will also say not ALL Christians are blood thirsty, gay hating, convert or I'll kill you, type people. But, aha! Here comes my point. Not ALL Muslims believe or practice what the more extreme members of their faith are advocating they believe in and practice. And don't even tell me how they must believe that since their Koran teaches it. The King James Bible also teaches the same damn thing in some of the old testament parts. Including, how to sell your daughter into slavery, and not suffer a Witch to live. But not ALL Christians are selling their daughters into slavery or killing Witches. Are you starting to see my point here? If not let me spell it out REAL clear.





There are murderous, cruel, really really BAD people in ALL religions, yes including my own. But, if we as a nation, hell as Human Beings, don't start taking a hard look at just how similar ALL religions can be when extremists are involved, knock off the damn hypocrisy, and really try to respect the good and peaceful people of ALL religions, as well as those with no religion, then screw it, we are DOOMED to keep repeating the same tragic mistakes of the past. Some of you HATE the whole concept of Evolution. Well damn it I love the concept because what I'm hoping for, what I'm praying for, is that one day we Human Beings can finally freaking evolve to the point we can actually get along with each other, no matter what our religions, race, sexual preferences. whatever, without resorting to the barbaric practice of hating and killing those who are different. Viva La Evolution!

Beyond Blonde