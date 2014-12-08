Will the pregnant dog get more justice?

As I was perusing my Facebook today I saw a story about police shooting a pregnant dog after going to the wrong house. I will agree this is a very tragic story, and the police should be held accountable for this total screw up on their part. The comments section contained comments by some people saying they would shoot any policeman who shot their dog. And screaming the policeman responsible should be shot. What struck me is that I have a feeling a lot of people that were so outraged over the shooting of a dog by mistake were the same people who have been justifying the killing of Eric Garner and Tamir Rice by saying things like, "Well Garner was a criminal after all with a record of selling loose cigarettes. And that kid, well he shouldn't have been playing with such a real looking gun, and both should have done what the police told him!" So, some Americans will become totally outraged and call for the death of a policeman who shoots a dog, but in turn justify the choking of a human being pleading for his life, and the shooting of a 12 year old child. Sadly, I have a feeling the pregnant dog is going to receive more justice than Eric Garner or Tamir Rice.





Beyond Blonde